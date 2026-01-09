Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival

The Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival offers a family-friendly winter escape just over an hour from Seoul, transforming Pocheon’s Baekun Valley into a seasonal playground through Feb. 22. Now in its 21st edition, the festival runs across the valley area in Idong-myeon, Pocheon. Set against snow-covered mountain scenery, the festival features activities for all ages, including snow sledding, ice sledding, ice fishing, indoor fishing, zip lines, amusement park rides and multiple children’s play facilities. Photo zones built around large ice trees and igloos add to the winter atmosphere, while a minizoo caters to younger visitors. More than 20 food stalls serve freshly prepared barbecue, Korean dishes and grilled trout and smelt at affordable prices. Admission is 3,000 won and includes a 2,000 won food voucher. The festival is held at Baekun Valley, at 233 Pohwa-ro, Idong-myeon, in Gyeonggi Province.

Winter rides and spa retreats at Everland, Caribbean Bay

Everland and Caribbean Bay have introduced a new winter program allowing visitors to enjoy both parks with a single ticket in one day. The “Ever to Cabi” pass lets guests move freely between Everland’s winter attractions and Caribbean Bay’s heated spa facilities. Visitors can start the day sledding at Everland’s Snow Buster, warm up in Caribbean Bay’s indoor and outdoor spas, and return to Everland in the evening for fireworks and seasonal performances. A free shuttle bus directly connects the snow sledding area with Caribbean Bay’s entrance, improving convenience. The ticket, priced at 38,000 won, is available through March 2 via Everland’s website and mobile app, offering unlimited reentry to both parks on the same day.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival has opened at Bongsang 2-ri in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, a rural tourism destination recognized for its activities, lodging and food, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehanded trout-catching and dedicated fishing zones. The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops, succulent crafting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Packages for admission include 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.

Haeundae Light Festival

The Haeundae Light Festival returns for its 12th edition, illuminating Busan with a vibrant display of winter lights.

Until Jan. 18, the festival invites visitors to experience “Stellar Haeundae," with massive light sculptures, immersive media art installations, hands-on programs and evening events. Along the beach, a galaxy-inspired pathway uses shimmering light formations to create the sensation of walking through a starlit Milky Way. Waves of light projected over the sand and shoreline blend with Haeundae’s natural landscape, transforming the city’s iconic beach into an otherworldly universe.

Festival programs operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with full light displays daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hampyeong Winter Light Festival

The Hampyeong Winter Light Festival runs through Jan. 11 in South Jeolla Province. The free-admission festival features illuminated installations and nighttime landscaping.

This year’s program includes a light maze, tree decorating, glow-bracelet making and Santa costume experiences. A Christmas marching band, carol busking and theater events add to the festive atmosphere. Visitors can also view large-scale media art by Lee Lee-nam, alongside exhibitions at the Hampyeong County Museum of Art, the butterfly and insect specimen hall and a variety of plant pavilions.

Food trucks, snack vendors, a character pop-up store and local specialty booths round out the event, offering a range of shopping and dining options within the park.