Nowon Moonlight Walk

The Nowon Moonlight Walk runs daily through Nov. 16 along a 2-kilometer stretch of Danghyeon Stream in Nowon-gu, Seoul. This year's theme, “Moon for All,” explores how the universal symbol of the moon connects individual stories to collective light. The outdoor gallery features more than 30 illuminated artworks and media installations by 18 artist teams from Korea, the Netherlands and Taiwan. Highlights include hanji lanterns, light sculptures, nightly guided Moonlight Tours (7:30-8:30 p.m.), weekend busking performances and a moonlight rest area with food trucks open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2025 Korean Heritage Media Art

The 2025 Korean Heritage Media Art: A Spotlight on Heritage is taking place across numerous heritage sites throughout South Korea, through Nov. 16.

Organized by the Korea Heritage Service, the event showcases Korea’s cultural heritage through immersive media art, reimagining historical landmarks with light, sound and projection. In Gunsan, the former Customs House highlights the city’s modern history, while Jinju Fortress presents a futuristic cityscape rooted in tradition. Additional multimedia installations can be found in Goryeong, Jeju, Cheorwon and Tongyeong. At Tongdosa in Yangsan and the Daereungwon in Gyeongju, interactive art experiences connect Korea’s past with the present.

Gochang Bluefarm Pink Muhly Festival

The Gochang Bluefarm Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 16 in Gochang, North Jeolla Province. The festival takes place at Gochang Bluefarm, a countryside attraction inspired by the historic Cheongcheon village featuring a traditional hanok courtyard, a large cafe and peaceful bamboo trails. The highlight of the season is the vast field of pink muhly grass that creates sweeping waves of soft pink across the garden. The farm also features seasonal flower displays, offering a nature-rich day trip for families and pet owners alike.

Autumn Colors Festival

The Autumn Colors Festival at Hwadam Forest runs through Nov. 17 in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. The highly anticipated foliage event features more than 400 varieties of maple trees, including Korean, Norway and Japanese species. Visitors can stroll along peaceful walking trails or take the scenic monorail to view brilliant red, orange and gold leaves across the hillside. Admission is restricted to 10,000 people daily and all visitors must reserve both admission and monorail tickets online in advance. This is one of Korea’s most beloved autumn destinations, offering crisp mountain air and vivid seasonal colors.

Busan Fireworks Festival

The Busan Fireworks Festival takes place Nov. 15 in Busan, with main viewing areas at Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaek Island and Igidae. Since its launch during APEC 2005, the festival has grown into one of Asia’s most celebrated fireworks displays. Visitors can look forward to a multimedia fireworks show synchronized with music and storytelling elements, along with a large-scale light production on Gwangandaegyo. The event features a multi-point firing system, allowing spectators from several coastal vantage points to enjoy the show. The festival combines artistic pyrotechnics and seaside city scenery to create an unforgettable night in Korea’s second-largest city.