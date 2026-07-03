Semiwon Lotus Culture Festival

The Semiwon Lotus Culture Festival runs through Aug. 17 at Semiwon, a garden in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. Surrounded on three sides by Paldang Lake, the garden holds about 270 plant species, including aquatic plants, and integrates traditional East Asian garden design.

The festival is timed to coincide with the lotus flowering season. The program includes garden viewing, a special exhibition at the Lotus Museum titled "Lotus, Embroidering Life's Wishes," outdoor concerts, a stamp tour, craft classes and guided walks.

Semiwon was designated Gyeonggi Province's first provincial garden in June 2019. The site marks the place where Joseon-era scholar Jeong Yak-yong built a pontoon bridge across the South Han River. Facilities include the Lotus Museum, the Sehanjeong garden, photo zones and cafes.

Admission is 7,000 won for adults and 4,000 won for children, seniors and groups.

Seoul Summer Beach

Seoul Summer Beach returns for its fourth year, running through Aug. 9 at Gwanghwamun Square and Sejongno Park in central Seoul. Under the slogan "Wave Summer, Play Seoul," the festival turns the city center into a summer retreat with water activities and shaded rest areas.

The Water Play Zone features a swimming pool, water slides, water buckets and a bounce pool. The Play Wave Zone offers a sand play area and rest spots alongside brand promotion booths. A separate market zone hosts a flea market run by small businesses, food trucks and other vendors.

There will be promotional events and giveaways from participating institutions and companies throughout the festival.

Daegu Chimac Festival

The Daegu Chimac Festival, the city's signature summer event, runs through Sunday at Duryu Park. First held in 2013, the chicken and beer festival has grown steadily and drawn 1 million visitors, boosting the local economy and Daegu's profile abroad.

This year's main venue, 2·28 Freedom Square, takes on a theme that blends water play with electronic music and will feature a 360-degree central stage. Themed areas such as Daefrica Waterpia, the Chimac Singalong Club and Chisang Nakwon EGG Island round out the grounds, along with photo zones and sculptures created with artists.

Admission is free, with some paid premium reservation tables available.

Everland Water Festival

Everland is running its summer Water Festival through Aug. 30, built around a Splash Day & Night concept that keeps visitors cool from afternoon into the evening with water play zones, water shows and a night safari.

The centerpiece is Water Pang Pang Adventure, a new 830-square-meter zone with water carnival games, water cannons and dance performances. A giant water bucket douses guests, while the participatory "Bam Bam Man Kids Water Party" mixes music, dance and water cannon blasts.

Daytime crowds can catch the Shooting Water Fun Season 2 show at Carnival Plaza, and the Thunder Falls ride returns with a stronger water cannon spray.

Restaurants serve cooling fare, including bingsu, cold noodle dishes and a Korean-Italian bibim pasta from star chef Fabrizio Ferrari.

Gangneung Beach Beer Festival

Now in its sixth year, the Gangneung Beach Beer Festival is taking place at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangwon Province through Sunday. The lineup pairs craft beers from across the country with Gangneung local food and festival merchandise.

The grounds are split into two moods. The high-energy Blue Wave zone along the shore hosts stage performances and games such as a Beer Olympics, while the Green Wave zone in the pine forest offers a quieter retreat with shaded lounging and busking.

The beachfront stage features guest singers, a bubble segment and an EDM day, and daytime brings activities including a water gun battle. Other draws include a beach beer pub and a cooling zone.