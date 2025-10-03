2025 Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival

See history come alive at the 2025 Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival, running through Saturday. Hosted at Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, this festival celebrates King Jeongjo’s historic 1795 royal procession with immersive performances and vibrant cultural events. Highlights include the majestic King Jeongjo’s Royal Parade, Korea’s largest royal reenactment. Don’t miss signature shows like "Suwon Fantasy – Yajo," the immersive art performance "Jinchang" and the water performance "Seonyumong." With hands-on activities, interactive art and a Global Village for international guests, the festival blends tradition with creativity, offering something for everyone.

Changdeokgung Yakdabang

The Changdeokgung Yakdabang -- the royal medicine tea room at Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul -- is open to the public until Oct. 23, offering a unique opportunity to experience traditional Korean wellness culture inside the historic royal pharmacy. Inspired by the Joseon-era philosophy that food and medicine share the same origin, the program features a selection of royal desserts paired with herbal teas. Guests can choose between two dessert sets — Hobakran or Baeran — which include delicacies such as candied bellflower root, pressed persimmons and jujube confections. One herbal tea is also selected from options including ginger and jujube, ginseng and goji berry, mint and cinnamon, and omija. Tickets are priced at 15,000 won per person.

Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival

The Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival will be held Oct. 10-11 in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. Celebrating the legacy of Park Yeon (pen name Nangye), one of Korea's "Three Great Masters of Music," the festival showcases the rich traditions of Korean classical music.

Visitors can enjoy a range of performances, from traditional Korean music to modern fusion concerts, gugak busking and special parades. The festival also features hands-on experiences, including traditional Korean instrument-crafting and performances.

In addition to music, the event coincides with the Yeongdong Wine Festival, offering a unique blend of traditional music and wine.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for shrimp in autumn, Namdang Port, draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant tiger prawn). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.