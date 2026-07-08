Hanwha Aerospace took part in the NATO Defense Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, highlighting its expanding manufacturing footprint in Europe and calling for deeper defense cooperation between NATO and Indo-Pacific partners.

Held alongside the NATO Summit, the forum brought together government officials, defense companies and policy experts to discuss strengthening Europe's defense industrial base amid a rapidly changing security environment.

"To strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, we must build a stable supply chain and expand local production to establish a joint development and manufacturing system," said Hanwha Aerospace Europe President Jacek Cyrek at a panel session.

"Hanwha Aerospace is committed to building a stronger, more resilient NATO defense ecosystem by expanding cooperation."

Cyrek highlighted the company's growing industrial partnerships across Europe. In Poland, Hanwha Aerospace has established joint production for its K9 self-propelled howitzer and Cheonmu multiple rocket launcher systems. In Romania, it is building production facilities for ground-based defense systems, including the K9.

The company is also expanding its presence in Western Europe through joint development and technology cooperation with partners in Germany and France.

President Lee Jae Myung delivered a keynote speech at the forum, unveiling the "Korea-NATO Defense Cooperation Partnership 2.0." He said combining South Korea's proven defense technologies and manufacturing capabilities with NATO's operational expertise would strengthen the security capabilities of both sides.

Hanwha Aerospace also hosted a networking reception on the sidelines of the forum to discuss long-term defense cooperation with participants, including members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and NATO Allied Command Transformation, US congressional representatives, and officials from global defense companies, think tanks and media organizations.