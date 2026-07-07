LG Household & Health Care said Tuesday its functional beauty and personal care brands posted strong sales growth during Amazon Prime Day, highlighting the company's growing competitiveness in the North American e-commerce market.

The company's hair care brand Dr. Groot and oral care brand Euthymol recorded year-on-year sales growth of 45.9 percent and 54.3 percent, respectively, during Amazon Prime Day, held June 23 to 26, driven by products targeting hair loss and teeth whitening.

Dr. Groot strengthened its position in the North American market, with its Hair Thickening Shampoo and Miracle In-Shower Moisturizing Treatment ranking second in their respective categories.

Euthymol capitalized on strong consumer demand for whitening products. Its Whitening Purple Corrector toothpaste delivered robust sales growth and ranked among the top products in its category.

LG H&H's oral care brand REACH also performed well, with its dental floss and interdental brushes ranking among the leading products in the dental floss category.

The company's derma cosmetics brand CNP topped the lip butter category with its Lipcerin, while skin care brand Belif gained traction with its best-selling Aqua Bomb moisturizer and newly launched Frozen Cream.

The Face Shop's Rice Water Bright Cleansing Wipes ranked fourth in the makeup cleansing wipes category, while Physiogel's Red Soothing Cream also placed highly in the facial night cream category, underscoring the strength of LG H&H's expanding global beauty portfolio.

"Leveraging our functional product lineup and full-funnel marketing strategy, we strengthened our visibility in the North American market," an LG H&H official said.

"Based on customer data and category analysis, we will continue refining our product portfolio and marketing strategy to further expand our presence in the global e-commerce market," the official added.