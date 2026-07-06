Committee to revamp national team holds inaugural meeting hours after KFA chief resigns

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the K-Football Innovation Committee on Monday, appointing former national team player and current member of FIFA's standing committee Park Ji-Sung and Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Ryu Seung-min as its co-chairs.

Holding its inaugural meeting in Seoul, the K-Football Innovation Committee was attended by 10 members. This list included Cultural Minister Chae Hwi-young, Vice Minister Kim Dae-hyun, Secretary General of the Korean Professional Football League Cho Yeon-sang, former soccer players Park Ji-sung, Lee Yong-pyo and Park Joo-ho, attorney at law Yu Yong-kun, and a professor at Pukyong National University Kim Dae-hee.

Culture Minister Chae, who had initially been expected to serve as co-chair, said he would step aside and appoint Ryu in his place to ensure the committee's independence from the government.

"With Ryu and Park, the K-Football Innovation Committee would encourage football figures and sports expertise to lead the conversation while the government provides support from behind to build the future of Korean football," said Chae.

The committee comes in response to widespread criticism of the Korea Football Association after South Korea's 34th-place finish at the World Cup.

The culture minister said Friday that a committee comprising prominent figures from the sports community will be established to examine the causes of Korea's disappointing performance.

Park said the result showed that it was time for change.

"Korean football has had its ups and downs, but always did its best. The recent World Cup games proved that things have to change," he said.

"I am grateful to be a part of the first steps to a positive change. I am a former soccer player, and for that I have the responsibility as a footballer to see how the innovations should be made, not only from a player's perspective, but also by considering if our discussed solutions are applicable," he added.

Another co-chair, Ryu stressed that neither his involvement nor the KSOC's would affect personnel issues or how the national team operates.

"My role is to seek ways for Korean sports to move forward. The committee will listen to what the sports experts have to share so that the public can applaud and encourage KFA and the players," he said.

The committee will serve on a temporary basis until a new executive board of the Korea Football Association is established.

The committee was officially launched hours after Chung Mong-gyu, national football chief, stepped down after 13 and a half years at the helm. Chung had announced on May 29 that he would resign after the FIFA World Cup, but did not specify when he would leave.

However, Chung appears to have brought forward his resignation following South Korea's earlier-than-expected group-stage exit from the World Cup and its aftermath, including head coach Hong's resignation.