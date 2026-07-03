South Korea's government said Park Ji-sung, one of the most successful and beloved soccer stars in Korean history, will co-lead the new committee set to reform soccer in the country.

The news comes as the Korean Football Association is in the hot seat over its controversial appointment of former World Cup star Hong Myung-bo as head coach, which many believe resulted in the national team's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hong resigned after the elimination.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the non-permanent"K-Football Innovation Committee" — to be launched Monday — will be jointly led by Park and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young. Key discussion issues will include the sport's governance, youth training system and the adoption of new technology to improve Korean soccer.

Two other former national team players, Lee Young-pyo and Park Joo-ho, will join as committee members, alongside Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, and Kim Seung-hee, executive director of the KFA.

The three former players criticized Hong for the national team's disappointing elimination this year, finishing 34th to mark one of its worst World Cup records ever. Park Ju-ho, in particular, revealed numerous issues with Hong's appointment as head coach in 2024, including allegations of favoritism over other candidates.

After the Korean squad was eliminated, Minister Chae said a special audit would be conducted on KFA's operation. Hong, who was widely expected to be summoned for the audit, left the country Thursday.

"Through the innovation committee, we will map out the direction for Korean soccer based on various concerns that had been raised in the field, and build a sustainable future for the sport," Park said in a statement released by the ministry.

Minister Chae vowed to support the "trusted soccer experts" in establishing the plan for Korean soccer's future.