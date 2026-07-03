Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young and retired Korean soccer star Park Ji-sung are seen in this photo posted by Chae on his social media account on Friday. (Chae Hwi-young's Instagram)
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young and retired Korean soccer star Park Ji-sung are seen in this photo posted by Chae on his social media account on Friday. (Chae Hwi-young's Instagram)

Amid mounting calls to reform South Korean soccer following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will launch the K-Soccer Innovation Committee on Monday, the ministry announced Friday.

The committee will be a temporary body aimed at reforming South Korean soccer, with Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young and retired Korean soccer star Park Ji-sung, who is a member of the FIFA Men's Football Stakeholders Committee, serving as co-chairs.

The committee brings together a diverse group of soccer figures and experts, including former national team players Lee Young-pyo and Park Joo-ho, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Ryu Seung-min, and Korea Football Association Executive Director Kim Seung-hee.

Together, the group will focus on key tasks to enhance the future competitiveness of South Korean soccer. Core objectives include improving Korean soccer governance, advancing youth development programs, and integrating cutting-edge technology systems. Minister Chae has recently held meetings with various stakeholders to align on these strategic goals.

Former South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo arrives at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 on June 30 after the national team's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
Former South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo arrives at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 on June 30 after the national team's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The committee's launch comes as the government intensifies scrutiny of Korean soccer's governance. Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young announced Monday that the ministry would conduct a special audit of the Korea Football Association over what he called the incompetence, mismanagement and complacency behind Korean soccer's recent failures, a day after President Lee Jae Myung pledged to examine the controversial 2024 process through which the KFA named Hong Myung-bo as national team manager.

Co-chair Park Ji-sung expressed his commitment, saying, "Through this committee, we will incorporate various concerns from the field to design a path forward for South Korean soccer and envision a future where K-soccer can grow sustainably."

Minister Chae added, "We will provide robust support to ensure that a new vision for South Korean soccer is established by trusted soccer figures and effectively implemented on the ground."


gypark@heraldcorp.com