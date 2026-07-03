Hong Myung-bo heads to US, does not elaborate on controversies related to World Cup

Hong Myung-bo, the controversy-ridden former head coach of the South Korean men's national soccer team, once again defended his decision not to start star player Son Heung-min in the team's final group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and denied rumors about a feud among the players.

The 57-year-old briefly talked to reporters at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon, before leaving for Los Angeles.

He reiterated his stance on his controversial decision to bring the team's captain Son off the bench, in South Korea's final and decisive Group A match against South Africa. He denied rumors that the lineup change was due to a conflict among the players.

"I don't think anyone can say whether the decision (to bench Son) was the right one," Hong said, stressing that the lineup was confirmed after sufficient discussion with his coaching staff. "No one thought Oh Hyeon-gyu would score the winning goal against the Czech Republic (in the first match) after he was substituted in for Son, and the desired result didn't occur when we made the same choice the next time."

Son, widely considered one of the best Asian players of all time, did not play as much as expected in the World Cup. He started the team's first group stage match against the Czech Republic but Oh was substituted for him in the 69th minute. Son again started the second match against Mexico but Oh replaced him in the 57th minute. Son did not start the third match against South Africa and was brought on the field in the second half.

With one win, two losses and a goal difference of minus one, South Korea finished 34th and failed to make the knockout stage of the tournament. The early exit led to nationwide furor and Hong resigning from his post.

"I don't think it was unfair. As the coach, I should be held responsible," Hong said, adding that he was disappointed that the team's preparations did not produce the desired result.

Hong also dismissed rumors that Jens Castrop did not play in two of the three matches because he broke the team rules.

Hong did not elaborate on his answers and did not directly address the ruling Democratic Party's push for a parliamentary hearing on the Korea Football Association.

When asked whether he would attend the hearing, Hong replied that he did not know, because "I don't know when I'll be back."