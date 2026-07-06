NCT and WayV member Ten has officially launched Illimnt, a creative company he co-founded, three months after concluding his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment.

According to Illimnt, the company officially opened Monday as a creative hub spanning music, culture, visual arts, fashion, original content and brand partnerships.

With the launch, Ten is set to begin a new phase of his global career. The Thai singer is expected to pursue a range of projects across music, live performances, content production and brand collaborations in key markets, including South Korea, Thailand, China and the US.

"At Illimnt, we believe creativity can make the impossible possible," Ten said in a statement. "We want to help artists stay true to themselves while freely exploring new possibilities, creating work that connects people across borders and resonates through shared emotion."

Ten has steadily built his solo career since releasing his first solo EP "Ten” in 2024, followed by "Stunner" and "Humanity."

While launching his own company, Ten will continue participating in group activities with NCT and WayV.

His move mirrors a growing trend among established K-pop artists creating independent labels while maintaining group promotions through their original agencies.

Mark, whose contract with SM Entertainment also concluded on April 8, established his own label, Upper Room. Unlike Ten, however, Mark left NCT to focus on his solo career.

Lisa of Blackpink similarly founded her own company Lloud in February 2024 to oversee her individual activities while continuing Blackpink promotions under YG Entertainment.