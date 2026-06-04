Mark, formerly of NCT, hinted at his return to the music scene Wednesday.

He shared a video clip from the social media account for Upper Room, which appears to be his one-man agency, and added it to the intro of his personal account. Chenle, his former bandmate, reacted with fireworks under one of the three videos uploaded.

The musician left the team and label SM Entertainment in April, after ten years, hinting at going solo. Upper Room is registered under his name, Mark Lee, according to a local media report on Thursday.

He was a key member of NCT and was part of the label’s all-star mashup SuperM. His first solo album, “The Firstfruit,” from last year was chosen as one of the best K-pop sets of the year by Billboard.