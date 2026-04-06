Ten of NCT and WayV has ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment as of Monday, the agency confirmed.

“After in-depth discussions with Ten regarding his future activities, we have agreed to conclude his exclusive contract as of April 8,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “We will continue to coordinate so that Ten can participate in WayV and NCT group activities in the future.”

The Thai idol’s future participation in NCT and WayV activities are expected to be arranged on a case-by-case basis through agreements between the relevant parties, similar to arrangements seen with Taemin of SHINee and D.O. of EXO.

The development follows the recent departure of Mark, who also chose not to renew his contract with SM Entertainment and concluded all activities with NCT.