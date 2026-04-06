Mark, formerly of NCT, had a brief chat with fans Monday on a fan communication platform before closing his account.

“I wanted to tell you in person before but it was not something I could act on based on my personal feelings … everyone must have been quite surprised,” he said. The idol apologized and expressed thanks, but told fans he would be back soon, trailed by a crying emoji.

SM Entertainment made the announcement Friday that Mark will leave NCT and the management company effective April 8, choosing not to renew his contract.

Over the past 10 years, Mark has been part of NCT, NCT Dream and NCT 127, as well as Super M. Last year, he put out first solo full-length album, “The Firstfruit.”