Junghan and Joshua are preparing to release an album as a duo in October, according to a local media report on Monday.

The pair will be the seventh subunit from the 13-member act, with Junghan joining subunit activities for the second time and Joshua for the first.

Junghan had teamed up with Wonwoo and brought out “This Man” in 2024, selling over 780,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop subunit until bandmates S.Coups and Mingyu broke the record last year. Focus track “Last Night” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 26 regions.

Junghan completed serving his military service as a social agent as of last month, becoming the first member of Seventeen to do so.

Separately, Seventeen held a fan meeting in Incheon, Korea last month, drawing 58,000 fans through two days.