Girl group launches eight-show arena run as it expands its global footprint beyond Asia

After wrapping up the Japan leg of its second world tour, "Show What I Am," with performances at Kyocera Dome Osaka and Tokyo Dome, Ive is set to continue its global trek with an eight-show North American run.

According to Starship Entertainment, the tour will kick off July 21 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, before stopping in Montreal, Austin, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle, and concluding at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 9.

The upcoming run marks Ive's second North American tour. The group first visited the region in 2024 as part of its inaugural world tour, "Show What I Have," performing in six cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland and Atlanta.

Ahead of the current tour, Ive made its first appearance on US television in March, appearing on Fox 11's "Good Day LA," where the members introduced "Bang Bang," the prerelease single from the group's second LP, "Revive+."

For K-pop acts, touring North America is regarded as a key milestone in expanding beyond Asia and strengthening their presence in the global mainstream music market. Having already established itself as one of K-pop's leading girl groups across Asia, Ive is returning with an expanded itinerary that now includes three Canadian arena dates, underscoring its growing ambitions in the market.

The North American leg follows a successful Japan dome tour. Last month, Ive returned to Tokyo Dome for the first time since September 2024, selling roughly 37,000 tickets despite the concert being held on a Wednesday. Earlier in April, the group drew about 90,000 fans over two nights at Kyocera Dome Osaka, including seats with restricted views, bringing total attendance for the Japan dome tour to approximately 127,000.

Since making its Japanese debut in October 2022, Ive has steadily expanded its presence in the market. Its fourth Japanese EP, "Lucid Dream," released in May, topped both Oricon's Weekly Combined Albums Ranking and Weekly Albums Ranking, making Ive the first overseas female act to lead the combined chart in about 10 months since the group itself reached No. 1 with its previous Japanese release, "Be Alright," in August 2025.

Ive has built a string of hits since its 2021 debut, including "Eleven," "After Like," "Bang Bang" and "Black Hole." The group's "Show What I Am" world tour began with a three-night run at Seoul's Kspo Dome from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2025.