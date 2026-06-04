Ive scored No. 1 on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings with its fourth album in Japan, “Lucid Dream,” its agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday, citing the chart published Wednesday.

This is the third time the group has topped the chart, and it did so with the highest weekly points for a female international artist this year. The mini album was released in May and consists of six tracks, three of which are new, including the title track.

Meanwhile, the group is set to go live at Tokyo Dome on June 24 for its ongoing world tour “Show What I Am.” Before the Tokyo show, Ive will make two stops in Australia and one in New Zealand. In July and August, the group will tour North America.