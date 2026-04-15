Ive will hit the stage at Tokyo Dome on June 24 for its ongoing international tour, “Show What I Am,” announced agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.

It will be the second time the group is having a show at the venue where it first went live in 2024. The six members took over the dome for an encore gig wrapping up their first world tour, “Show What I Have,” drawing 95,000 fans over two days.

Coming weekend, Ive will go live at Kyocera Dome in Osaka for two days for the current concert trip which began in Seoul in October last year.

The group is expected to perform “Fashion,” which it released earlier this month. It is a track from "Lucid Dream," its fourth EP in Japan, due out on May 27.