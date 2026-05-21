Ive surprised fans dropping the title track from its fourth EP in Japan, “Lucid Dream,” on Wednesday via its agency Starship Entertainment.

The dreamy tune was released one week ahead of the full album release.

As the title suggests, the single is about a dream in which the members face their inner selves and express their feelings rather than running away from reality, conveying hope and positive energy.

The upcoming mini album also includes Japanese-language versions of “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude,” two focus tracks from its third EP in Korea, “Ive Empathy.”

Meanwhile, the group will go live at Tokyo Dome on June 24 as part of its “Show What I Am” world tour. Before the Tokyo show, it will visit Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.