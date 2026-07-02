Nearly a month after Jensen Huang said Nvidia had begun hiring for a Korea R&D center, the company’s latest local job postings suggest the US chipmaker is building a more concrete engineering presence around Korea’s core industries.

A Korea Herald check of Nvidia’s official careers website found late-June postings covering robotics simulation, high-performance computing and automotive software, areas tied to Korea’s manufacturing, semiconductor and auto sectors.

The newest Korea posting seeks a Seoul-based Simulation Engineer, Industrial Physics and Robotics. Job-listing information embedded in Nvidia’s careers page shows it was dated June 30.

The posting gives one of the clearest recent signals of how Nvidia’s physical AI business could take shape in Korea. Physical AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that operate in the real world, including robots, vehicles and factory equipment. For those systems, simulation is a key step before deployment because companies need to test how machines move, respond and fail in virtual settings.

According to the posting, the engineer would develop simulation systems for robotics, industrial automation and digital twins. Nvidia tools named in the posting include Omniverse, Isaac Sim, Isaac Lab, PhysX and Newton, platforms used to build virtual versions of real-world equipment and test how industrial systems behave.

The late-June postings also point to Nvidia’s core GPU computing business. Another posting for Developer Technology Engineer — HPC, dated June 29 and using the same type of page data, focuses on high-performance computing. HPC is used by research labs, manufacturers and AI infrastructure operators to run large-scale simulations and compute-heavy workloads.

Automotive software forms another part of the pattern. An opening for a Deep Learning Applications Engineer dated June 26 refers to advanced driver-assistance systems, LLM- and VLM-powered agents, automated bug diagnosis and vehicle software validation. Another listing for a Senior Manager, System Software — Automotive, dated June 24, mentions Nvidia DRIVE OS and autonomous-driving software for vehicle platforms.

Huang visited Korea in early June and said Nvidia had already begun hiring for a Korea R&D center, citing the country’s strengths in AI, robotics and manufacturing. His visit also put Nvidia’s Korean business agenda in focus across memory chips, AI infrastructure, cloud services, automotive technology and industrial automation.

The late-June openings do not state that they are a direct result of Huang’s visit, and Nvidia’s Korea hiring began earlier. Throughout 2026, the company had already listed AI Technology Center roles in physical AI, scientific applications and foundation model building, along with semiconductor simulation roles involving technical engagements with chipmakers in Korea. Those postings name Samsung Electronics and SK hynix among examples of relevant industry experience.

The latest postings add robotics simulation, HPC and automotive software to that earlier hiring activity. They do not confirm a new project or customer mandate.