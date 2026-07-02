Rapper and singer Heize has parted ways with P Nation, ending her six-year partnership with the agency founded by Psy.

P Nation announced Wednesday that Heize's exclusive contract expired on June 30.

"After extensive discussions, P Nation and Heize mutually agreed to conclude the exclusive contract while sincerely wishing each other the very best in our future endeavors," the agency said in a statement.

The company also thanked Heize for her dedication throughout her time with the label and expressed support for her next chapter.

Heize signed with P Nation in August 2020. During her time at the agency, she released songs including "Happen," "Round and Round" and "Lips," continuing to build her signature emotional sound.

With the contract's expiration, Heize becomes a free agent.

P Nation's current roster includes artists such as Hwasa of Mamamoo, Crush and rookie girl group Baby Dont Cry.

Separately, Chuu released her new single "Rule" on Thursday, featuring Heize. The indie pop track delivers a message about confidently following one's own path rather than being constrained by others' expectations. The release is part of a joint music project between Contents X and Dreamus Company.