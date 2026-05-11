Psy discussed K-pop music with Daniel Dae Kim in CNN’s newly launched documentary series, “K-Everything,” which premiered on May 9.

In the first episode of the four-part series that explores Korean culture, the musician and producer candidly talked about Korean pop music and his own career.

He is widely credited for paving the way for K-pop with his breakout 2012 hit, “Gangnam Style.”

“You changed the way K-pop was viewed around the world,” noted Kim. The music video for the mega hit exceeded 1 billion hits on YouTube, a first ever in the platform’s history. He will bask in the success of the song for life, Psy acknowledged before confiding that it is both a dream and a nightmare for him as a songwriter.

He said he gets to feel the “pinnacle of happiness,” though, when he takes to the stage for his concert series, SummerSwag, which Kim said accounts for more than 10 percent of concert tickets sold in Korea.