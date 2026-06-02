Singer accused of having manager collect prescribed drugs without in-person examination

Psy, the singer behind 2012 K-pop megahit "Gangnam Style," has been referred to prosecutors over allegations he had a manager collect psychotropic medication on his behalf.

According to local media reports Tuesday, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office received the case from police on Monday and is investigating Psy, his manager, a professor at a university hospital in Seoul and another individual on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act.

Psy is accused of receiving prescriptions for psychotropic medication between 2022 and 2025 without undergoing in-person examinations and having a third party, including his manager, collect the medication for him.

Under the Medical Service Act, prescriptions generally can only be issued following an in-person examination and must be received by the patient.

The medications reportedly included Xanax and Stilnox. Xanax contains alprazolam, commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders, while Stilnox contains zolpidem, a sleep aid used to treat insomnia. Both medications are legally approved in South Korea but are classified as psychotropic substances that require medical supervision because of the risk of dependence and other side effects.

Psychotropic medications are classified as controlled narcotics under Korean law. While proxy collection is permitted in limited circumstances — such as for patients undergoing long-term treatment for the condition or those with mobility difficulties — designated representatives must submit supporting documents, including a copy of the patient's identification and proof of eligibility.

Psy was first booked by police in connection with the allegations that surfaced in August 2025. P Nation, the singer's agency, later apologized in a statement, saying that having a third party pick up prescription sleeping medication on Psy's behalf was "a clear mistake and lapse in judgment."

"Psy has been diagnosed with chronic sleep disorders and has been taking prescribed sleeping medication under the guidance of medical professionals," the agency said on Aug. 28. "He has taken the medication in accordance with prescribed dosages and medical instructions, and there was no proxy prescription involved."

"During that process, there were instances in which a third party collected the medication on his behalf, and a police investigation is currently underway. We once again apologize for causing concern," the singer's agency added.