Evan, formerly Heeseung of Enhypen, returned to KBS Kpop's YouTube series "LeeMujin Service" last week, performing songs from his debut solo single and reflecting on his growth as a songwriter and artist.

The singer appeared in the episode released Monday, marking his first appearance on the program in four years.

He opened with "Ride or Die," the title track from his debut solo single of the same name, reinterpreting the alternative rock song with a piano arrangement. He then shifted to a softer mood with the B-side "Overflow," showcasing a more emotional and delicate side of his vocals.

Evan, who took the lead in writing, composing and producing both tracks on the single, also spoke about how his songwriting process has evolved.

"I used to say it took me three months to write a song," he said during the show. "Now, it takes anywhere from three to six hours to finish a demo. People say once you find the structure or a catchy melody, everything comes together more easily, and I experienced that with 'Ride or Die.'"

He also demonstrated his vocal versatility through covers of Honne's "Day 1," The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" and Taeyang's "Eyes, Nose, Lips."

Asked what kind of artist he hopes to become, Evan said, "I like a variety of styles, and I have a desire to show them. I want to become an artist whose music itself has an alternative charm — someone who keeps extending my musical roots without limits."

Evan released his debut digital single "Ride or Die" on June 22 and has continued promoting through music shows, online content and live performances. He is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 9 and KCON LA 2026 in California, the US, on Aug. 16.