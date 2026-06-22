Former Enhypen member reflects on authenticity, creative freedom after launching his solo career

Evan, formerly Heeseung of Enhypen, has shared his first thoughts on life as a solo artist following the release of his debut single "Ride or Die" on Monday.

While he did not directly address why he left the boy group to pursue an independent career — a move some fans continue to dispute, arguing Belift Lab forced his departure — Evan suggested he is focused on discovering his authentic self through music.

In a written Q&A released through Belift Lab on the same day, Evan reflected on what he longs for most at this stage of his career.

"It may sound a bit philosophical, but I think life is a process of finding one's true self," he said. "As I continue making music, I think I'll find the version of myself that is most true to who I am."

Belift Lab described the new release as an opportunity to showcase Evan's "deep creative capabilities." He took part in writing, composing and producing both songs on the single, while also contributing to its visual creative direction.

The release features two digital tracks that highlight contrasting sides of his musical identity: the alternative rock main track "Ride or Die" and the easy-listening indie-pop B-side "Overflow."

Evan said "Ride or Die" was inspired by videos of rock bands performing live that he came across on social media.

"Watching them, I thought, 'This is pure music in its rawest form,'" he said. "That made me want to make music like that too. 'Ride or Die' came from adding elements that could make that music even more fun. I worked on it with the mindset of doing what I wanted to do without worries or concerns."

The singer said the two songs together offer a glimpse into the direction he hopes to pursue as a solo artist.

"I wanted the two tracks to give completely different feelings," he said. "In a way, they are the genres I want to do, and the genres I can do well. I think that kind of alternativeness is my identity."

The project also carries a message of comfort and hope, he added.

"I hope many people can find hope and comfort through this single," Evan said. "Just as the music of artists I loved did for me, I hope my music can become more than hope for someone — maybe even a reason to keep living."

When asked what he hopes to achieve through the release, Evan said recognition for the music itself matters more than commercial success.

"The thing I want to hear most is that the songs themselves are good," he said. "If even one person finds comfort through my music in any way, I would be satisfied."

Evan is set to promote the single through a series of performances, including "The Fillin' Live with Evan," his first-ever busking event along the Han River. He is also scheduled to appear at the 2026 Busan One Asia Festival and KCON LA 2026.

"I want to first say thank you to the fans who have been waiting," he said. "Not once have I made music solely for my own desires instead of for my fans. I made these songs thinking, 'My fans will like this.' I hope you enjoy them with that in mind. I've prepared hard for the performances too, so please look forward to them."