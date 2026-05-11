Belift Lab confirms new music and upcoming festival appearances

Heeseung will make his solo debut under the new stage name Evan next month, according to Belift Lab on Monday.

The move comes three months after his departure from Enhypen. In March, Heeseung, now promoting as Evan, left the group citing differences in musical direction and chose to pursue a solo career.

“He is preparing to release a new song with the goal of unveiling it in June,” a Belift Lab official said. “Further details will be announced at a later date.”

Since debuting with Enhypen in 2020, Heeseung has built a reputation as an all-round performer known for his vocals, rap and stage presence. He also showcased his songwriting and producing abilities through tracks including “Highway 1009” and “Dial Tragedy,” highlighting his potential as a singer-songwriter.

Evan is also set to begin solo performances shortly after his debut. He will appear at the Busan One Asia Festivalon June 28 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, followed by an appearance at KCON LA 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.