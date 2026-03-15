Fans intensify protests, petitions and billboard campaigns urging agency to reconsider decision

Heeseung of Enhypen will not be returning to the boy band, its agency Belift Lab reaffirmed Sunday, less than a week after Hybe’s sub-label announced the main vocalist’s solo path outside the group.

“Heeseung will not be returning to Enhypen,” Belift Lab told The Korea Herald. “He has a clear artistic direction he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that.”

The confirmation comes as fans — particularly international supporters — continue to organize large-scale campaigns urging the agency to reconsider the decision.

Since the announcement of his departure on March 21, Engene, the name of Enhypen’s fandom, has mobilized across multiple platforms in an effort to bring the singer back. Fans have launched petitions, funded digital billboard campaigns and organized in-person demonstrations.

International fan communities from countries including the Philippines, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India released a joint statement supporting the singer’s artistic ambitions but opposing the idea that a solo career requires leaving the group.

“We fully support Heeseung’s artistic growth and the opportunity for him to explore solo music,” the statement said. “However, we strongly believe that a solo career should not require leaving Enhypen.”

The statement pointed to numerous examples across the K-pop industry where artists balance group promotions and solo activities simultaneously.

“Members of groups under your own company and other labels regularly release solo albums, participate in collaborations and pursue individual careers while continuing to remain active members of their groups,” the statement said. “Allow Heeseung to release his solo album while remaining a member of Enhypen and support parallel group and solo activities, as is common across the industry.”

Belift Lab, however, said the company concluded that pursuing a full solo career outside the group would be the best arrangement for all parties involved.

According to the agency, Enhypen’s schedule remains extremely demanding throughout the year, making it difficult for members to develop independent musical projects while maintaining full group activities.

Fans have also been sending protest trucks to Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul since March 11, urging the agency to reconsider the decision and provide clearer explanations regarding the sudden departure.

Some supporters believe the agency may be withholding key details and that Heeseung may not have left entirely by choice.

“The official statement from Belift Lab said the decision followed ‘extensive discussions,’ but events leading up to the announcement suggest the situation may not have been planned in advance,” said Shivani Srinivasan, an Indian fan living in Austria.

“Scheduled fan calls involving Heeseung were canceled at short notice, ‘En-o’clock’ content (for Enhypen’s YouTube channel) releases were halted, and merchandise announcements and promotional materials released shortly beforehand still included him,” she said.

Srinivasan also pointed to reports among fans that the singer’s flight ticket for the “Hello Melbourne” music festival — scheduled for Saturday — was canceled only two days before the event, along with last-minute changes to stage formations and line distributions.

Even after the announcement of his departure, some merchandise promotions and fan call events continued to include Heeseung, according to fans, raising further questions about how the situation was handled.

Supporters have also focused on a handwritten letter Heeseung posted online, in which he wrote that leaving the group had been “suggested” by the company — a phrase that many fans interpreted as evidence the decision may not have been entirely voluntary.

“At the same time, the remaining members of Enhypen have not been able to publicly address the situation,” Srinivasan said. “Many fans interpret this as a sign of strict communication restrictions, particularly since there have been no visible messages of support or farewell posts.”

Fans have also begun organizing offline protests outside Hybe’s Los Angeles office and the company’s Seoul headquarters. Demonstrations in Seoul are expected to continue through March 21.

“On behalf of many OT7 (One True 7) Engenes, we want to emphasize that fans would respect and support Heeseung if he genuinely chose to pursue a solo career,” Srinivasan said. “However, the sequence of events, the sudden cancellations and the lack of explanation have led many supporters worldwide to believe there may be more to the story.”