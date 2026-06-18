Enhypen will bring out a new album in August, according to a local media report on Thursday.

Agency Belift Lab confirmed the timeline but did not provide any details.

The upcoming endeavor comes about seven months after the seventh EP “The Sin: Vanish,” which spent ten weeks straight on Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2. The extended play sold over 2 million copies, making it the group's fourth consecutive set to do so.

It will also mark the first new music since Evan, formerly known as Heeseung, left the band. He announced in March that he would pursue a solo career, and is set to drop his first single next month.

The six members are in the middle of a world tour “Blood Saga,” which resumes in Sao Paulo on July 4.