The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an event Wednesday to expand cooperation for its US Forces Korea job platform, marking the Freedom 250 initiative aimed at celebrating the shared values underpinning the Korea-US alliance.

Freedom 250 is a bilateral project commemorating the values of freedom and democracy associated with the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The event, held at the KCCI Chamber Lounge in Seoul, was attended by KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won, Korea-US Alliance Foundation President Leem Ho-young, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, USFK Deputy Chief of Staff for Exercises Aaron Heick, American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman James Kim, Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice Chairman Lee Hyung-hee and representatives from participating companies.

"This event marks another step forward for cooperation under the Korea-US alliance, and we hope the platform becomes a foundation for mutual growth and prosperity between the two countries," Heick said.

During the event, James Heller, the acting head of the US diplomatic mission in Korea, received a plaque of appreciation in recognition of the embassy's support for the platform and efforts to encourage participation.

"The US Embassy has provided tremendous support since the platform was launched," Chey said while presenting the award.

The Korea-US Alliance Foundation also honored SK Ecoplant, which hired the platform's first successful recruit.

"The first hire is a meaningful milestone that demonstrates the potential of this initiative," Leem said.

Several companies signed memorandums of understanding to join and support the platform, increasing the number of participating firms to 29 and broadening its industry coverage.

Eight companies newly joined the platform by signing memorandums of understanding at the event, including Samsung C&T, SK Ecoplant, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and HS Hyosung.

The platform currently lists around 500 job openings for discharged USFK personnel and military veterans.

"Successful placements demonstrate the economic value of the Korea-US alliance," Lee said. "KCCI will continue expanding the number of participating companies and users to further develop the platform."