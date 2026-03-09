The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Monday it has launched a recruitment platform designed to connect former US military personnel who served in South Korea with Korean companies operating in the United States.

The KCCI said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea-US Alliance Foundation and participating companies to operate the job-matching platform, targeting American service members completing their assignments with US Forces Korea.

The platform will support recruitment across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, automobiles, batteries, energy, shipbuilding, robotics and biotechnology.

Major Korean corporations participating in the initiative include Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, Kia, LG Energy Solution, Posco Holdings, Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Qcells, HD Hyundai Electric, GS Engineering & Construction, Doosan Bobcat, Doosan Robotics, Korea Zinc and Hyosung Heavy Industries.

The KCCI said the initiative will benefit both sides: Korean companies in the US can hire workers familiar with South Korea, while former USFK service members returning home will gain new career opportunities.

The agreement was signed at the KCCI headquarters in Seoul and attended by senior officials including KCCI Executive Vice Chairman Park Il-joon, Korea-US Alliance Foundation Chairman Lim Ho-young, James Heller, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, Kim Dae-ja, head of Korea's National Institute of Technology and Standards, and James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Park said the platform could become a new model for bilateral cooperation as Korean investment in the US continues to expand.

"As Korean companies' active investments are creating large numbers of jobs in the United States, we expect US service members who served in Korea to share in those opportunities and further strengthen ties between the two countries," Park said.

He added that KCCI plans to expand corporate participation and continue improving the platform to help address workforce challenges faced by Korean companies while supporting career opportunities for US veterans.

"Given the strength of the US-ROK alliance, this initiative to support US service members by creating job opportunities at Korean companies in the United States will be immensely meaningful," said James Kim of AmCham Korea. "It represents another practical way for Korean companies to give back in recognition of the service and sacrifice of US military personnel."

Under the agreement, the KCCI will operate and promote the platform to companies, while the Korea-US Alliance Foundation will encourage participation among US service members completing their service in South Korea. Participating companies will post job openings and manage recruitment through the platform.