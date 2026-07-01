Chinese e-commerce platform Temu said Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency to strengthen intellectual property protection for Korean brands on its marketplace.

Under the agreement, Temu and KOIPA will establish a dedicated communication channel to respond more quickly to trademark and intellectual property infringement cases involving Korean products.

Temu said it will use its internal detection technologies and specialist review teams to identify and restrict high-risk listings, while KOIPA will help verify ownership rights for Korean brands.

The partnership comes as Korean brands expand their presence on global e-commerce platforms, increasing concerns about counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations.

KOIPA said it will also provide Korean companies with guidance on using Temu's intellectual property protection tools.

"Through our collaboration with Temu, we will actively respond to reports of counterfeit Korean products distributed through online platforms while also contributing to stronger intellectual property protection in global markets," KOIPA President Shin Sang-gon said.

Temu said its intellectual property protection system covers the entire sales process, from seller verification and pre-listing screening to round-the-clock monitoring.

The platform's monitoring database currently covers more than 15,000 brands, 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords.

The company said the measures build on its Brand Guardian Initiative, launched in April 2024, which provides brand protection tools even for companies that do not sell products on the platform.

Temu has also introduced consumer-facing safeguards. Searches containing terms such as "fake," "counterfeit" or "dupe" trigger restrictions on results and warning notices designed to discourage counterfeit purchases.

"Protecting intellectual property rights is essential to building a trusted marketplace for both consumers and brands," a Temu official said. "We will continue working closely with regulators to combat counterfeit products."