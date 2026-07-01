HK inno.N said Wednesday it received the highest ESG rating of AA from Sustinvest for the first half of 2026, ranking first among Korean companies with assets of 2 trillion won ($1.3 billion) or more.

HK inno.N topped the Korean rating agency's ESG Best Companies 100 ranking among companies in the 2 trillion won-plus asset category.

The latest result marks the fifth time the biopharmaceutical company has received Sustinvest's highest ESG grade since the first half of 2024 and the first since joining the over-2 trillion-won asset category.

In the environmental category, HK inno.N signed a third-party power purchase agreement to expand its use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In social responsibility, the company conducted due diligence on overseas supply chains, while its governance initiatives included the introduction of a chief executive succession policy.

The company also published its 2025 sustainability report on June 30, outlining its ESG strategy and achievements. HK inno.N said it redesigned the report into a vertical format and established a company-wide ESG data platform to improve accuracy and reliability.

"This recognition reflects our ESG efforts not only within the biopharmaceutical sector but across broader industry standards," Chief Executive Officer Kwak Dal-won said. "We will continue leading efforts to create sustainable value through ESG management."