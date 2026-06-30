Genewel, the life sciences arm of Dongsung Chemical, said Tuesday it hosted a product presentation and surgery observation session for Indonesian pharmaceutical company Pyridam Farma to showcase its postoperative pain management device, Welpass.

The event featured a product presentation by Cho Jong-ho, professor of thoracic surgery at Samsung Medical Center, and a live surgery observation session led by Seong Yong-won, professor of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center.

Welpass is a sustained-release pain management device that delivers a local anesthetic through a gel formulation for up to 72 hours after surgery, helping reduce postoperative pain and support recovery.

Genewel launched Welpass in Indonesia earlier this year and signed a strategic partnership with Pyridam Farma to expand in the market. The company said the product has attracted growing interest among local medical professionals.

"Welpass could become an important treatment option for both patients and healthcare providers in Indonesia," Cho said.

Genewel plans to expand its presence in the global pain management device market, with Singapore and the Philippines among its next target markets. The company said it would continue hosting product presentations and live surgery events for specialists in fields including gastroenterology, thoracic surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology.

"This event provided an opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Pyridam Farma and demonstrate the clinical value of Welpass to Indonesian medical professionals," said Han Sang-deok, chief executive officer of Genewel.

"We expect to expand Welpass' market presence by leveraging Pyridam's distribution network and local anesthetic manufacturing capabilities."

Welpass received approval as a new medical technology in Korea in 2025 and is currently supplied to about 160 major hospitals nationwide. Genewel expects adoption to accelerate further once the product secures National Health Insurance reimbursement coverage.