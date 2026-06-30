The Seoul Metropolitan Government is accepting applications from international students for a 30-day program designed to help them build careers and settle in the city.

The program, titled “30 Days in Seoul,” will run from July 13 to Aug. 28.

Participants will receive practical guidance on everyday life in Korea, including how to sign an employment contract, find rental housing, and connect with local residents. The program also offers career preparation courses, including resume and self-introduction writing and job interview training.

It also includes Korean-language classes for business settings, workplace adaptation training, meetings with foreign employees working at Korean companies, and a variety of cultural experience programs.

Participants who finish the program will receive a certificate of completion issued in the name of the Seoul mayor. They can also receive up to four hours of credit toward the Korea Immigration and Integration Program.

Applications are open through Wednesday via Google Forms. Eligible applicants are international students currently enrolled at colleges, universities or graduate schools in Seoul, as well as those who graduated from a Seoul-based institution within the past two years.

Applicants selected for the next stage will be asked to submit a one-minute self-introduction video.

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