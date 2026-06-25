Scholars from around the world will gather in South Korea in early July for an international academic conference exploring BTS’ cultural influence and the group’s post-military service era.

The International Society for BTS Studies announced Thursday that the event, “BTS: A Global Interdisciplinary Conference,” will be held July 2-3 at Jeonbuk National University International Convention Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, under the theme “The Next-Generation Hallyu and BTS.”

The annual conference, first launched at Kingston University in London in 2020, has since been held four times in hybrid online and offline formats. This year’s event will bring together 50 scholars from 10 countries, including South Korea, the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mongolia, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Among the keynote speakers is professor Lee Jee-heng from Jeonbuk National University’s Department of K-Entertainment, who will examine the social and cultural significance of BTS’ return following their military service, with discussions spanning fandom, digital technology, global communication and political and social engagement.

Emeritus sociology professor Han Sang-jin of Seoul National University will also present a session titled “Three Modes of Theoretical Approach to BTS in Global Transformation: The 2026 Comeback Performances.”

The conference will also feature an interview with Bao Nguyen, director of the Netflix documentary “BTS: The Return.”

During an interview conducted by the conference organizers ahead of the conference, Nguyen said that he deliberately avoided simplifying either BTS or Korean culture for Western audiences in his documentary.

“I wanted to build the documentary through observation, allowing audiences to experience a story that feels more intimate and closer to the group,” Nguyen said.

He added that it was important to portray BTS “not as a monolith, but as seven individual human beings,” pointing to scenes of the members’ everyday lives — including Jin playing tennis and RM visiting art museums — as well as candid discussions surrounding the making of the song “Body to Body.” According to Nguyen, those moments were intended to highlight both the members’ individual identities and the group’s enduring bond.

The conference will also feature a range of public programs highlighting the intersection of K-pop, culture and civic engagement. One session organized by Kpop4Planet, a global fan-led climate action platform, will examine campaigns in which K-pop fans successfully pressured major companies to adopt more environmentally sustainable practices.

The conference will conclude with a special performance by traditional Korean musicians from Jeonju, who will reinterpret “Arirang” — the title of BTS’ fifth studio album and a refrain featured in “Body to Body” — through various styles of Korean traditional music.