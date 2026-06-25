LS Cable & System said Thursday that its US subsidiary, LS GreenLink, has begun constructing a vertical continuous vulcanization tower for its submarine cable manufacturing plant in Chesapeake, Virginia, as it accelerates its expansion in the fast-growing US power infrastructure market.

The submarine cable plant, the largest of its kind in the US, is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2027, with commercial production set to begin in the first half of 2028.

LS Cable & System President Koo Bon-kyu joined Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony.

A VCV tower is a core production facility used to apply insulation to high-voltage cables. By manufacturing cables vertically, it minimizes the effects of gravity, improving both product quality and production efficiency.

Once completed, the 201-meter tower will be the world's tallest VCV tower and the tallest structure in Virginia.

LS Cable said the investment comes as the US ramps up spending on power transmission infrastructure to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence data centers, modernize aging electricity grids and strengthen domestic energy supply chains.

The company is building an integrated US power infrastructure business, with LS GreenLink and LS Marine Solution targeting the ultrahigh-voltage transmission market, while Gaon Cable focuses on power infrastructure for AI data centers.

"LS GreenLink is a strategic hub for serving both the US and European markets," Koo said. "We will expand our presence through local production capabilities and technological competitiveness."

Spanberger said the project is expected to create quality jobs while strengthening Virginia's energy infrastructure.