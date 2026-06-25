The Korea Exchange hosted an investor outreach event for global biotech companies at BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego on Tuesday, stepping up efforts to attract overseas firms to Korea's capital market.

BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotechnology exhibition, drawing about 20,000 participants from 72 countries last year.

Co-hosted with Invest Seoul, the event introduced the Kosdaq listing process for foreign companies and key initial public offering requirements to around 150 executives and industry officials.

The program featured a panel discussion with IPO specialists from Samsung Securities, Eugene Investment & Securities, Korea Investment Partners, law firm Yulchon, and Samil PwC. The panel highlighted the advantages of listing on Kosdaq and shared case studies of foreign companies that have successfully gone public on the market.

The Korea Exchange also held one-on-one consultations with promising US biotech companies, explaining Kosdaq's special technology listing program, which allows innovative firms to go public based on their technological competitiveness rather than profitability.

"The Korea Exchange will continue promoting Kosdaq globally and encourage more foreign companies to list in Korea," said Min Kyung-wook, vice chairman of the Korea Exchange.