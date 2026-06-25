Jeonghan of Seventeen was discharged from mandatory military service Thursday, becoming the first of the group's 13 members to complete his enlistment.

The singer had been serving as a social service agent since Sept. 26, 2024.

Of the other members, Wonwoo is also currently serving as a social service agent, while Hoshi and Woozi are on active duty. Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino are expected to enlist in the coming months.

As the first member to return from military service, attention is now turning to Jeonghan’s next activities, as Seventeen navigates an extended enlistment period while continuing promotions with its available members.

On June 20 and 21, the group held its 10th annual fan meeting, “Carat Land,” at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. The event served as one of Seventeen’s final large-scale, full-group fan events before additional members began their service.

While several members remain enlisted, fans can expect to see them rejoin activities one by one over the coming years.