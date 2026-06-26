JAKARTAm, Indonesia (Jakarta Post/ANN) -- Severe riverbank erosion along the Bogowonto River in Purworejo regency, Central Java, is threatening a historic site associated with the discovery of the Ara Hiwang Kayu inscriptions, which date back to around 901 AD.

The erosion has gradually advanced toward an Amboyna tree (Pterocarpus indicus) located near the site, raising concerns that continued land degradation could damage the surrounding landscape and put the integrity of the heritage area at risk if no mitigating actions are taken.

The tree is regarded as a significant historical landmark in Purworejo, marking the area where the ancient inscriptions were discovered.

The Ara Hiwang inscription dates back to the era of the Ancient Mataram Kingdom, a Javanese Hindu–Buddhist kingdom that flourished between the 8th and 10th centuries.

The inscription, written in Old Javanese script on a stone slab, records the designation of Ara Hiwang Kayu village as a sima area, tax-exempt land whose revenues were redirected to fund public works such as places of worship, bridges, dams and other communal infrastructure.

The inscription also lists the royal officials who attended the sima inauguration ceremony, as well as ceremonial offerings presented to them, including gold and textiles.

The inscription is dated to the fifth day of the Krsnapaksa in the month of Asuji, year 823 Saka (Javanese-Hindu lunar calendar), equivalent to Oct. 5, 901 AD. Based on this dating, Purworejo regency initially adopted the date as its official anniversary.

However, after further historical research, the local administration later revised the anniversary date to Feb. 27, 1831, which is considered the earliest known written reference to the use of the name "Purworejo" for the region.

Although the Ara Hiwang Kayu inscription is now preserved at the National Museum in Jakarta, and the official anniversary date has since been changed, the Amboyna tree remains an important historical landmark for local residents with the local government continuing to commemorate Purworejo's anniversary at the site.

Local cultural expert Lin said the tree and its surrounding area have a broader social function that goes beyond its status as a historical site.

"For a long time, this area has developed into a gathering space for local arts and cultural communities, as well as a creative space for people from various age groups and backgrounds," she said on Tuesday.

She added that efforts to protect the site from riverbank erosion are not only about preserving cultural heritage, but also about safeguarding a public space that supports community interaction and creative expression in Purworejo.

Acting Head of the Purworejo Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency (PUPR), Eko Paskiyanto, said the agency would immediately conduct a technical field inspection and reassessment to determine the most appropriate and efficient mitigation measures to protect the heritage site from further riverbank damage.

He said the findings would serve as the primary basis for designing long-term spatial planning for the area.

"Plans include installing wire gabions to reinforce the riverbank. The area beneath the amboyna tree will also be improved and fitted with steps to make access easier and more comfortable for visitors," Eko said.

Beyond physical protection measures, the Purworejo administration also plans to upgrade supporting infrastructure in the area, with the aim of developing it into a leading cultural tourism site and a more accessible public space.