Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has partnered with German digital clinical research organization Alcedis to develop ways of turning health data collected by wearable devices into evidence that can be used in pharmaceutical clinical trials.

The collaboration aims to address one of the biggest challenges in digital health: converting the vast amount of biometric data generated by wearables into clinically meaningful indicators that can help evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs.

Founded in 1992, Alcedis conducts clinical research across fields including oncology, cardiology and neurology. The company, which is part of global healthcare AI firm Huma, specializes in data-driven clinical trials and digital research platforms.

Under the partnership, Samsung and Alcedis will work on developing methodologies to translate biometric data collected in real-world settings into clinical endpoints and biomarkers that can be used in drug development and clinical research.

As wearable devices become increasingly common, pharmaceutical companies and researchers are exploring ways to use continuously collected health data to complement traditional clinical trial methods. However, establishing scientific and regulatory standards for such data remains a key challenge.

"Clinical research is increasingly moving toward a collaborative environment that brings together technology, scientific expertise and research partners to deepen our understanding of human health," said Choi Jong-min, head of the health R&D group at Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience division, which includes smartphones, tablets and wearables.

"By collaborating with Alcedis, we are unlocking new opportunities for biomarker development, digital endpoint innovation and evidence generation throughout the research life cycle," he said.

Hanno Hartlein, CEO of Alcedis, said the partnership could help advance more patient-centered approaches to clinical research.

"The future of clinical research depends on our ability to capture meaningful health data beyond traditional clinical settings," Hartlein said.

"Our collaboration with Samsung combines complementary strengths and scalable infrastructure to support the development of next-generation healthcare innovations."