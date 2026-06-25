War broke out after North Korea invaded the South. Three years later, the war ended in a truce — not a peace treaty — leaving the two Koreas technically still at war. Backed by the Soviet Union and later aided by China, North Korean forces rapidly captured Seoul and pushed deep into the peninsula during the opening weeks of the conflict. A United Nations coalition led primarily by the United States intervened to support South Korea, turning the war into a major international confrontation in the Cold War era. Fierce battles devastated cities, villages and families across Korea, causing millions of military and civilian casualties.