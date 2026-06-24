GOLF SIMULATOR

GOLFZON

Indoor golf simulator company Golfzon has wrapped up the domestic qualifiers for its global screen golf tournament, held from March 10 to May 31.

With a total prize pool of 20 million yuan ($2.9 million), the 2026 Golfzon China Open is open to golfers around the world from pro players to amateurs.

This year’s domestic qualifiers drew approximately 20,000 golfers, including 4,461 professionals and 15,523 amateurs. The tournament surpassed 40,000 rounds played, demonstrating the enthusiasm surrounding the 10-month global screen golf tour slated to run through December.

Key players from GTOUR, a domestic screen golf tour, joined the Korean qualifiers. Lee Jun-hee, who has one GTOUR victory, and Ha Seung-bin 2, the GTOUR rookie of 2024, tied for first place.

Park Chan-hee, also with one GTOUR victory, took third place, and 2025 GTOUR grand winner Lee Yong-hee and Ha Ki-won tied at fourth place.

Women players also had strong performances, with Shim Ji-yeon, an eight-time WGTOUR winner, finishing in sixth place.

The competition was even fiercer in the amateur division, with over 30,000 rounds. One Golfzon member with the nickname “Daejeon Tanbang Joy” recorded a total of 38 under par, 19 on both Course A and Course B, tying for first place with another member called “Oncheon!!v.i.p.”

A total of 300 players, 200 pros and 100 amateurs, advanced to the main rounds, which are scheduled as offline events in July and August at Golfzon City Golf Yanji. Another 20 finalists will be selected after a two-round stroke play format.

The domestic main rounds will feature top professionals from the KPGA and KLPGA first division tours. This includes Kim Hong-taek, who holds the record for the most GTOUR wins; Im Jin-young, winner of the Rejuran Championship; and Jo Ah-yeon, the youngest-ever member of the national team.

“We thank all players that have participated in the global screen golf tour qualifiers, and we are looking forward to the main rounds,” said Son Jang-soon, head of the new business division at Golfzon.

The 2026 Golfzon China Open will proceed with main rounds throughout August and a final round from December 17 to 20 at China Golfzon City Golf. The event will be broadcast worldwide, with a grand prize of 5 million yuan.