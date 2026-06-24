SAFE

SUN SAFES

Sun Safes has secured more than 80 percent of South Korea's safe market, solidifying its position as the industry leader.

Founded in 1972, Sun Safes has grown into a global safe manufacturer exporting to 100 territories since making its first overseas shipment to Australia in 1976.

The company was selected as a prestigious, long-standing company by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2020, and it became the first Korean company to obtain key global certifications, such as the Underwriters Laboratories, Japanese Industrial Standards, and the Swedish Fire & Safety Certification.

Its LuCell was the world’s first safe design to feature a touch lock and tempered glass, and the company was the first in the industry to debut in major department stores such as Lotte, Shinsegae, Hyundai and Galleria.

Recently, Sun Safe has strengthened its ESG business by introducing a new manufacturing process using pre-coated metal sheets.

Furthermore, the company is positioning its safes as smart security appliances rather than regular storage cabinets. It launched a global partnership with Samsung’s smart-home platform SmartThings, incorporating IoT into its products.

In addition, the company partnered with Korea’s three major telecommunications companies SKT, LG U+ and KT, as well as its three major security companies S-1, SK Shieldus, and KT Telecop to release the world’s first camera-equipped safe with Internet of Things functions.

Sun Safe is also expanding its reach in the global market through top brand suppliers across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Africa. In recognition of this achievement, the brand won the first Korea’s 100-year Company award, certified by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, in 2024.

“We will continue our growth in the global market as a leading safe company by expanding our safes to include smartphone connectivity and monitoring environments,” said Sun Safes CEO Kim Yung-sook.