Six people were wounded in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, local authorities said, and the capital of Kyiv briefly issued an air raid ‌alert telling residents to seek shelter in the early hours of Tuesday.

The strikes came in the wake of a Ukrainian attack on a plant producing electronics for missiles in Russia's border Voronezh region Monday that the local governor said had killed five people and injured dozens.

Russia and Ukraine ⁠have continued to exchange strikes as the war has dragged into a fifth year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought support from Western allies for a peace deal while also pushing for fast-track admission to the EU.

Two people sought medical help ⁠after Russian forces struck the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, and three more people were wounded in Sumy, in the north, late Monday, emergency services said.

One woman was injured in a ​drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram on Monday evening. Early Tuesday, Kyiv authorities briefly issued an air raid alert before withdrawing it.

Zelenskiyy warned that Russia was preparing a ‌massive attack — something Moscow has said ‌it would conduct regularly.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.

Reuters could not independently ‌verify details of the latest strikes.

Ukrainian attacks ​on maritime logistics and supply roads have sparked a fuel crisis in Russia and areas of Ukraine it controls.

Kyiv has also intensified air ⁠strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, hitting targets as far away as Siberia, more than 2,000 kilometers from the front line, and undermining the availability of gasoline and diesel in Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer.

The fuel crisis has spread from Russia-annexed Crimea to regions in the east and ⁠has also ​covered Omsk in southwestern Siberia close to ⁠Kazakhstan's border.

The Omsk region about 2,500 km southeast of Moscow is limiting fuel sales, its governor said on Telegram.

The move was "to avoid artificially creating ​panic buying at gas stations and speculation," Vitaly Khotsenko said in a post on the platform Monday evening, adding that sales of gasoline would be limited to 40 liters per car and diesel to between 80 and 200 liters, ⁠depending on location. Sales for use in refuelling cans would be banned, ⁠he said.

Russia's war ⁠on Ukraine ‌has prompted Europe to increase defence spending and partner with Kyiv on possible drone production. The conflict also spurred Sweden and Finland, until recently members of the EU but not NATO, to join the alliance.

Foreign fighter jets escorted Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers during their 16-hour ​flight -- which included air-to-air refueling -- in the neutral zone over the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Russia borders NATO members Norway and Finland. The Defense Ministry did not provide details on the origin of the foreign jets. (Reuters)