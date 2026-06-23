진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

Mexican guild chief apologizes for racist 'slant-eye' gesture at World Cup

기사요약: 월드컵 경기 도중 한국인 유튜버 뒤에서 동양인을 비하하는 ‘찢어진 눈’ 제스처를 한 멕시코 엔지니어링 협회장이 거센 비판 끝에 공개 사과했으며, 소속 단체는 그의 해임 절차를 검토 중이다.

[1] Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of a Mexican engineering guild, issued a public apology over the weekend for his controversial slant-eye gesture during a World Cup match days earlier.

guild: 협회

slant: 기울기, 경사, 비스듬한 방향 / slant eyes, slant-eyed: 동양인의 눈을 비하하거나 고정관념적으로 묘사하는 표현

[2] “Over the past few days, a video has circulated online and generated a wide range of reactions,” read Bernal’s post, written in both English and Spanish, on his social media account. “For that reason, I believe it is important to offer a public apology.”

generate: 불러일으키다

[3] Bernal drew backlash after a Korean YouTuber posted a video on Instagram in which he could be seen in a seat behind her making a slant-eye gesture from the bleachers during Thursday night’s World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico.

draw backlash: 거센 비판을 받다

bleacher: [보통 pl.] 지붕 없는 관람석, 외야석 관중석

[4] Bernal is the president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ). The engineering guild issued a statement on Saturday saying it would internally review the matter.

internally: 내부적으로

[5] Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, had earlier on Sunday urged Bernal to publicly apologize and called on world soccer-governing body FIFA to take measures to prevent a recurrence.

call on A to B: A에게 B할 것을 촉구하다

recurrence: 재발

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10771243

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