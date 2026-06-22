LG Energy Solution will showcase its battery-powered solutions for AI data centers at Electrical Energy Storage Europe 2026, highlighting its European manufacturing footprint and compliance capabilities as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates.

The exhibition, which runs from June 23-25 at Messe Munich in Germany, is being held under the theme "Powering the Future of AI," reflecting growing interest in stable power infrastructure to support AI-driven growth.

At the event, LG Energy Solution will present a portfolio spanning battery energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems and battery backup units, all designed to improve power reliability for data centers.

Among the featured products is the JF2S DC LINK 5.0, a grid-scale energy storage system equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries produced at the company's plant in Wroclaw, Poland. LG Energy Solution said the system demonstrates its ability to provide a fully localized value chain, from battery manufacturing to system delivery, in Europe.

The company will also showcase its JP6 UPS rack system and next-generation 2170 BBU, which are designed to provide backup power for data center operations during outages and emergencies.

In response to tightening European battery regulations, LG Energy Solution will demonstrate its Battery Passport platform, which digitally tracks and manages information throughout a battery's life cycle. The system is designed to address growing regulatory requirements for supply-chain transparency and sustainability.

"This exhibition is an opportunity to demonstrate LG Energy Solution's capabilities as a key partner for AI data center power infrastructure," a company official said.

"With strong local production capabilities and advanced regulatory compliance solutions, we will continue expanding our presence in the European market."