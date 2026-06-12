LG Energy Solution has effectively ended a two-year legal dispute with Chinese battery-maker Sunwoda through a patent licensing agreement covering the South Korean battery-maker’s lithium-ion technologies.

Tulip Innovation, which manages and licenses lithium-ion battery patents on behalf of LG Energy Solution and Japan’s Panasonic Energy, announced Thursday that it had reached a licensing deal with Sunwoda.

Under the agreement, the parties will withdraw all ongoing legal actions in Germany, China and South Korea. The deal also resolves patent-related issues concerning Sunwoda and its customers’ use of LG Energy Solution and Panasonic Energy’s battery technologies.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement, saying all conditions would remain confidential.

The settlement effectively concludes a series of patent infringement lawsuits filed by LG Energy Solution against Sunwoda, one of China’s larger lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

Since 2024, the two sides had been embroiled in legal disputes. LG, through Tulip Innovation, filed lawsuits with a court in Germany alleging that Sunwoda had infringed on some of its key patents, including the electrode assembly structure. In 2025, the court ruled in favor of Tulip Innovation on all three patents at issue and ordered a ban on the sale of Sunwonda batteries in Germany.

The dispute later expanded to South Korea. In January, the Korea Trade Commission launched an investigation into alleged unfair trade practices involving electric vehicles equipped with Sunwoda batteries, including the Volvo EX30 and Renault Grand Koleos, following a complaint filed by Tulip Innovation.

In March, LG Energy Solution also sought a preliminary injunction against Volvo Car Korea, alleging that the Sunwoda batteries used in the EX30 infringed on its patents.

As part of the resolution, LG Energy Solution is expected to withdraw all trade-related actions it had pursued in South Korea.

LG Energy Solution described the agreement as validation of its efforts to protect intellectual property and secure compensation for technological innovation.

“This agreement reaffirms the principle that companies dedicated to technological innovation should be fairly compensated for their contributions,” the company said in a statement. “As an ‘original innovator’ that has helped drive the growth of the battery industry, we will continue to foster a healthy industrial ecosystem where companies can compete fairly.”