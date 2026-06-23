LUMBINI, Nepal (Kathmandu Post/ANN) -- A group of Buddhist monks has arrived in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, bringing their globally recognized "Walk for Peace" movement to Nepal. The delegation arrived on Sunday evening, marking the South Asian expansion of a spiritual journey that initially saw them cover 3,700 kilometers across the United States over 108 days.

The global initiative originally commenced on Oct. 26, 2025, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center (Huong Dao Temple) in Fort Worth, Texas. Following their highly publicized march to Washington,the delegation has transitioned to Asia, making Lumbini their primary destination to honor the origins of Buddhist teachings.

Led by Vietnamese-American monk Bhikkhu Pannakara, the team also features Aloka, an Indian rescue dog who has drawn massive global attention and millions of social media followers for accompanying the monastics across every mile of their journey.

Upon their arrival in the sacred zone, Lumbini, the group conducted a mindful peace walk from the Eternal Peace Flame area to the Mayadevi Temple, where they offered special prayers. The pilgrims were formally welcomed during an official reception organised within the temple premises by local authorities and representatives from the Lumbini Development Trust.

Speaking at the event, Bhikkhu Pannakara emphasized that even a physically demanding journey can capture the world's imagination if it carries a universal message of harmony. He noted that the walk stands as a meaningful effort to manifest Buddhist philosophy into real-world action and cultivate inner peace among individuals across different nations.

"Our purpose is simple," he said. "Peace does not begin from states, it begins from individuals. With one step, one breath, and one united mind, we must strive for peace."

Acting member-secretary of the Lumbini Development Trust, Gyanin Rai, said the arrival of Bhikkhu Pannakar and Aloka had given greater meaning to the peace walk. He said it had enhanced the spiritual significance of Lumbini and would contribute to peace tourism.

The group entered Nepal via the Sonauli border after spending about a week in India. It comprises 18 members, including four monks and 14 lay followers. The number of participants fluctuated during the journey, which at its peak included 19 people.

This is not Bhikkhu Pannakar's first visit to Nepal. He had earlier travelled to the country in 2015 following the earthquake to provide relief support, including food distribution and housing assistance to affected families. Other participants in the current walk have also visited Nepal previously, including stays for monastic retreats in Lumbini and Langtang.

Bhikkhu Maitri Mahasthavir, former chairperson of the All Nepal Bhikkhu Association, said the journey had drawn significant public interest in the United States, where large crowds had gathered to observe and support the walk.

Throughout the journey, the monks promoted Buddhist teachings, including meditation, compassion, kindness, and ethical conduct. They also stopped at various locations to guide people in meditation and share messages of peace.

Over 108 grueling days, the group wearing burnt-orange, saffron and maroon robes walked barefoot across many American states -- Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland -- before concluding in Washington on Feb. 10.

The journey was marked by immense physical hardship. The monks walked barefoot throughout much of the route, enduring injuries from stones, nails, glass shards, and scorching asphalt.

Tragedy struck the march on Nov. 11 in Texas. According to US media outlet Atlanta News First, a truck struck an escort vehicle traveling near a highway with the monks in Dayton, Texas, which is 48 kilometers east of Houston. Monk Maha Dam Phommasan's left leg tragically had to be amputated following the crash. Despite the devastating setback, the remaining participants resolved to carry the mission forward.

"Such walks inspire people through the monks' dedication rather than words alone," said Bhikkhu Siri Bajir, an assistant professor at Lumbini Buddhist University. "The aim was to encourage people to find peace in daily life, an objective they have clearly achieved."

Marching alongside the monks through every hardship was Aloka, a rescue dog whose presence has captured global media attention. Known for his calm demeanour and a distinct, natural heart-shaped mark on his forehead, Aloka has become an international celebrity, with onlookers waiting for hours just to take photographs with him.

Aloka's journey is a cinematic tale of survival. Originally an Indian street dog, he began following Bhikkhu Pannakara during a separate peace walk in India in 2022. He accompanied the group for nearly 100 days up to the Nepal border before falling critically ill. Pannakara carried the dying stray to safety and named him "Aloka," meaning divine light.

In late 2025, when the group finalised plans for the massive trans-continental American trek, they arranged for Aloka to be flown from Kolkata to Texas so he could rejoin the pack. Like his human companions, Aloka endured his own hardships on the road, requiring surgery after sustaining a leg injury while walking through South Carolina.