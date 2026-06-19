Kumho Tire highlighted its latest premium and future mobility tire technologies at the world's largest tire exhibition in Germany, underscoring its push to expand in the European market.

The South Korean tiremaker participated in The Tire Cologne 2026 from June 9-11 in Cologne, Germany, Kumho said Friday.

Under this year’s theme “Innovation to Build the Future,” Kumho presented a comprehensive lineup of products, including the ultra‑high‑performance tires ECSTA Sport S, ECSTA Sport, and ECSTA HS52; winter tire WinterCraft WP52+; all-season tires for trucks and buses; and futuristic concept models.

Kumho also used the event to promote its global brand Marshal, which the company plans to foster as a key growth driver in the European market. The company aims to expand its presence in the region by offering a broader range of tire products tailored to the needs of European consumers.

CEO Jung Il-taik attended the event and met with major European customers and dealers to discuss market conditions and potential areas of cooperation. He also participated in a customer reception hosted at the exhibition, where he greeted partners and exchanged views with industry stakeholders.

“TTC 2026 provided an invaluable opportunity to showcase Kumho Tire’s technological capabilities and brand value on the global stage," Jung said.

"Direct communication with customers and partners allowed us to better understand market needs, and we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering sustainable mobility solutions as a smart, future-oriented mobility partner.”

Kumho Tire said it received positive feedback throughout the event, with visitors praising the company’s booth design, product presentation and the high level of technical expertise demonstrated by the on‑site team.

“The high level of customer satisfaction expressed during the exhibition is a powerful confirmation of our efforts in Europe," said Lee Gang-seung, head of Kumho Tire Europe. "We are grateful for the trust our partners place in us and will continue to honor that trust by providing outstanding service, reliable support and products that exceed expectations.”

Kumho Tire posted its highest-ever annual financial performance last year, achieving an average annual growth of 20 percent in the European market. Moving forward, the company plans to strengthen its European push through tailored research and development, new plant construction, and premium product strategies.