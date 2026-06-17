Mariinsky Ballet first soloist Jeon Min-chul will return to the Korean stage this summer as a guest principal with Universal Ballet.

The 21-year-old ballet sensation will perform the role of Prince Siegfried in "Swan Lake," which runs at the Seoul Arts Center from Aug. 14 to 23.

The guest appearance carries added significance as Universal Ballet's production follows the Mariinsky Ballet's choreographic tradition.

Jeon will be partnered by Universal Ballet principal Hong Hyang-gee, who will dance the dual roles of Odette and Odile. The pair previously shared the stage in the company's production of "Giselle" last year and will reunite for the performances on Aug. 16 and 19.

Advance ticket sales for Seoul Arts Center members begin June 25, followed by general sales on June 26.

Jeon will have a packed summer in Korea, with appearances ranging from full-length ballets to gala performances and events at his alma mater.

He will begin with "The Little Mermaid," appearing as the prince in the K-Global Ballet Institute's full-length original ballet at Hwaseong Arts Center on July 11 and 12. The production was choreographed by Kim Sun-hee, also known as Sonia Kim, and re-choreographed by Ryu Hoi-woong.

In August, Jeon will join a performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Korea National University of Arts' School of Dance, organized by Professor Cho Joo-hyun.

On Aug. 27, Jeon is scheduled to attend the inaugural General Assembly of the Global Ballet Forum, an initiative led by Kim, a professor emeritus of K-Arts. The forum will bring together current and former artistic directors from ballet companies in Korea and abroad. Jeon will also perform in the accompanying gala.